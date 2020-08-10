PS5 and Ghostwire Tokyo: the team surprised by DualSense and Audio 3D

Share it:

With the next generation consoles arriving by the end of 2020, there are many developers who have already confirmed that they are ready to take advantage of their unique features.

On the front of the future flagship Sony, for example, several software houses declared themselves particularly intrigued by the possibilities offered by the features of the pad SS5. Among these we find, for example, Ember Lab, which has already confirmed the fact that Kena: Bridge of Spirits will use the DualSense to give life to its action adventure. The team is now joining the choir Bethesda led by Shinji Mikami, currently working on Ghostwire Tokyo.

On the sidelines of QuakeCon, the Director Kenji Kimura in fact, he offered some brief considerations on the matter. "It is necessary to try it by hand – he began – because it is very difficult to explain, but the haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers of the DualSense offer sensations so good that they surprised us. We have been able to experience and experience attacks and different actions like never before". Words of appreciation were also addressed to the3D audio of PlayStation 5, which, says Kimura, allows you to literally feel immersed in Ghostwire's Tokyo. The game will implement audio effects related not only to the urban environment, but also to the world supernatural. The latter will help the player explore the city and solve some mysteries.

Still rather mysterious, the signed title Shinji Mikami he last showed up at the Sony event in June, which saw the release of a new trailer for Ghostwire Tokyo.