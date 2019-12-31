PS5 and DualShock 5 with additional functions and new keys: we talk about it in a dedicated video!

Share it:

While the release of a new video celebrates 25 years of PlayStation, the moment of the official reveal of the console is approaching Sony next generation.

In fact, 2020 will begin in a few hours, the year that will see the arrival of PlayStation 5 on the market. The expected reveal of the console is still without an official date, but this does not seem to reduce the curiosity of the gaming community towards the next-gen. Recently, in particular, thesighting of new patents deposited by the Japanese giant has re-launched the reflections related to the possible functionality and characteristics of the future Dualshock 5, which could boast the introduction of additional keys compared to the current Dualshock 4. Pending official news that can confirm or deny these assumptions, the Everyeye editorial team has created a dedicated video with which to take stock of the situation. You can therefore find the movie directly at the beginning of this news: we wish you a good vision!

Speculation, however, didn't just involve the PlayStation 5 pad: an incessant flow of rumor and corridor voices in fact, the console is the protagonist. For example, recently an insider predicted that the reveal of the Dualshock 5 and the opening of the PS5 pre-orders are both expected for the first months of 2020: to find out the truth, we just have to wait!