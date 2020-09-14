PS5 and DualSense: Sony still has an ace up its sleeve?

Although Sony has repeatedly talked about the DualSense, that is the particular controller of PlayStation 5 equipped with mechanical triggers and haptic feedback support, there may still be some features that the Japanese giant is keeping secret.

In fact, according to a patent concerning the DualSense of PS5 that appeared only recently online, one of the features that could be announced in the coming days is the possibility of switch incredibly fast from controller to controller in emergency situations (and not only), such as when the battery is about to run out or is completely exhausted. On PlayStation 4 this process is not very slow but it still takes a few seconds, enough to create some problems if you are in the middle of an online multiplayer game or in a title without the possibility of pausing such as the soulslike.

In any case, the complete reveal of the next-gen Sony console should not be missing, since the PlayStation 5 Showcase will be held next Wednesday 16 September at 22:00 and it is likely that on that occasion we will not find out only the release date and price. In this regard, we remind you that you can follow the event in our company on the Everyeye Twitch channel.