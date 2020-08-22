PS5 and DualSense: how gameplay changes! The secrets of the nextgen controller on video

Share it:

With the release of the first worldwide PS5 TV commercial in an extended version, the time has come for Sony to prepare the ground for the arrival of the nextgen console on the market. The video that opens the promotional campaign is entirely dedicated to the “sensitive” features of the PS5 DualSense controller.

In inaugurating the next generation of PlayStation home systems, the Japanese technological giant has in fact decided to make significant improvements to the DualShock 4 form factor to make room for design and engineering innovations that will inevitably be reflected on the gameplay offered by future titles.

Once the DualSense is in the grip, enthusiasts around the world will notice important differences from the current generation of Sony pads, such as the feedback aptico, i adaptive triggers anddirectional microphone array, thanks to which the PS5 designers led by Mark Cerny aspire to revolutionize the gaming experience.

Several developers have already expressed their enthusiastic opinion on DualSense and its ability to give authentically nextgen gameplay, just mention in this sense the statements of SIE Japan on the Demon’s Souls combat system or the words of Insomniac Games on how to take advantage of the PS5 controller in Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales.