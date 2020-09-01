PS5 and DualSense: haptic feedback will bind to ingame sounds!

Share it:

While the expectation for the announcement of the release date and price of PS5 grows, a new report shared by Sony offers important advances on the advanced features of the DualSense controller.

The Japanese tech giant indeed describes one new feature of the PlayStation 5 nextgen pad which, if used since launch, would contribute to making the gaming experience offered by the next Sony platform even more immersive.

In fact, the report specifies that “While DualSense will allow for more realistic gaming experiences, developers will also need more time and knowledge to create high-quality vibration effects. To reduce this workload, we have created an easily accessible design environment for those who want to create vibrations with advanced tactile feedback “.

The system developed by Sony allows to interpret in feedback aptico and in a vibration input any kind of sound effect of a video game for PlayStation 5, but giving the opportunity to the developers to decide which sound to recreate on DualSense: “In this way, we have not only developed a tool that allows game creators to design more natural and comfortable vibration and haptic effects in fewer steps, but we have also developed a method that allows you to almost automatically generate patterns of vibration from the sound effects of a game “.