PS5 and DualSense: check a patent for the quick switch to another controller

The communication from the Sony marketing department was crystal clear: one of the flagships of the PlayStation 5 will be the new controller, the DualSense, which will offer cutting-edge technology such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as well as being equipped with a microphone , a headphone jack and the Create button.

What if there was more? Our colleagues from Respawn First have found the net a Sony patent pointing to speed up switching to a second controller in case of low battery. According to what you can read in the document, when the charge of the first controller is about to run out, a warning and an option for quick change appear on the screen: if the latter is selected, the player can immediately take the second controller and continue without any interruption.

The images of the patent, as you can see at the bottom of this news, show a DualShock 4, and there is no certainty that this technology has been implemented for DualSense, since Sony hasn’t announced it yet. To date, the capacity of the new battery is not even known: an indiscretion spoke of 1560 mA, a capacity greater than that included in the PlayStation 4 controller, but the information is still to be confirmed.