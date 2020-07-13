PS5: an insider reveals the possible release date and the price

Share it:

In the last hours there is great expectation from Sony fans, since the rumors are increasingly insistent according to which the announcement of the release date and price of PlayStation 5 will soon arrive. Waiting for the giant Japanese disclose these details, a well-known insider may have disclosed this information.

Let's talk about Tom Henderson, an insider who in the past has repeatedly revealed correct information well in advance of the past chapters of call of Duty, including COD Warzone free to play mode. According to the character's latest tweets, PlayStation 5 will cost $ 499 (£ 475 in the UK) and the November 14, 2020 in Japanese territory and then make its debut in the rest of the world exactly one week later, the November 20, 2020. The price suggested by Henderson does not contain references to the model or size of the SSD and we can assume that it is the version with the lowest price, that is, the one without a reader.

If this information were true, however, they would contradict what Jim Ryan said over the past few months, since President Sony has repeatedly said that the goal was to launch the car around the world simultaneously. In any case, it would be a short wait compared to the lucky Japanese, since we are talking about only seven days.