PS5: an eBay store opens pre-orders by revealing price and release date?

The Spanish store Tintasytonerstyt (over 13,000 positive feedbacks) offers the pre-order of PlayStation 5 on eBay, so we discover the potential price of the console and the release date … but will it be true? Let’s try to clarify.

The retailer has opened the pre-orders of PS5 Standard Edition and PS5 Digital Edition, the first is sold for 499.95 euros while the second costs 449.95 euros, a difference of 50 euros between the two models, as reported by several recent rumors. The advertiser has already registered dozens of pre-orders, after all, it is a rather well-known shop in Spain (the headquarters are in Malaga) and not an improvised profile to try to earn by riding the hype for PlayStation 5.

According to reports, PS5 will be available on November 20th and the prices are “Sony PlayStation Officials“, always according to the product description. It is difficult to say how much this can correspond to reality, as mentioned, the shopkeeper certainly appears serious and qualified but it is not excluded that the information in question may be dated and not completely updated … also an oddity related to shipping costs catches the eye, equal to 299 euros, absolutely unjustified figure also considering the origin of the seller.

We just have to wait for Sony to officially announce PS5 release date and price, resulting in the opening of PlayStation 5 pre-orders, according to various insiders there should not be much missing and the official reveal could arrive by the end of August or early September.