PS5: AMD also denies the rumors about production problems

To Sony’s denial of PS5 production problems are added the statements of Forrest Norrod: the vice president of AMD has in fact confirmed the version of the Japanese company and reiterated that there has been no hitch in the production process of the future PlayStation console.

The senior executive of AMD spoke during the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference and reiterated the concept already expressed in recent days by Sony representatives, denying the rumor about the cut from 15 to 11 million of the number of consoles produced due to a hypothetical problem that emerged in the design of the System on a Chip.

Also during the event organized by Deutsche Bank, Norrod specified that the realization of the chips with 7 nanometer production process is sufficient to guarantee the high demand also due to the marketing of PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, based on AMD architecture.

As for the rumors about AMD chip production problems, the Bloomberg article reporting the reduction of four million units in the estimate of the PlayStation 5 to be launched by the end of the year caused a decline in Sony shares which, however, was fast. reabsorbed in the following days, especially after the announcement on PS5 date and price.