PS5: Amazon USA also opens a page dedicated to consoles, accessories and games

Waiting to find out if the rumors about the upcoming announcement of the release date and price of PlayStation 5 are reliable or just the umpteenth hoax, the opening of a mini-site on Amazon USA entirely dedicated to the next generation Sony console bodes well.

The huge page, which unfortunately does not contain any details on when we can get our hands on the console and at what price, reminds us of all the titles announced at the event a few weeks ago and shows what accessories will be available since launch, i.e. the DualSense, the new PlayStation HD Camera, the Charging Station which supports up to two controllers, the Media Remote and the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset. Among the games mentioned in the long list we obviously find Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Bugsnax, Hitman 3, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Returnal, Sackboy A Big Adventure, Horizon Forbidden West, Deathloop, Resident Evil Village and many others.

In short, nothing really new but certainly not to be overlooked. The arrival of a similar page on the famous e-commerce site is a clear sign that something is moving and it is likely that Sony is really about to reveal the long-awaited information on date and price, so as to allow physical stores and from all over the world to officially kick off reservations.

