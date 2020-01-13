PS5: also Assassin's Creed Ragnarok, TLOU 2 and Ghost of Tsushima at the PlayStation Meeting?

Share it:

For several hours, some persistent rumors have been chasing each other according to which Sony would have fixed a PlayStation Meeting in early February to officially present to the world PlayStation 5.

The rumors, rebounded on Reddit, would originate from an email from a former Sony PlayStation senior marketing manager, as well as from some of the biggest publishers, including Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Square Enix and Activision, who would have been invited to the event. Some sources speak of February 5, others instead of February 12, and many agree that PS5 will not be the only protagonist of the event, and that ample space will also be reserved for games.

It seems, first of all, that Ubisoft will take advantage of it to reveal to the world the much talked about Assassin's Creed Ragnarok, which the rumors want to release on next 29 September. If this proves to be true, then the new chapter of the saga of the assassins, which should be set at the time of the Vikings, would see the light first on the consoles of the current generation, and later on PS5 and Xbox Series X (planned for Christmas) going as a cross-gen title.

Sony, for its part, would take the opportunity to show The Last of Us Part 2, to be released again on May 29, 2020, and Ghost of Tsushima, expected instead during the summer of 2020: that Sony is thinking of to finally reveal the exact release date of the Sucker Punch game?

Undoubtedly a fascinating scenario, but free of concrete evidence on officialdom. Pending a communication from Sony, we highly recommend you to take all the information with the pliers.