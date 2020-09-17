PS5, all the exclusives confirmed at launch: prices increased up to 80 €!

After the expected announcement of the launch date and prices of PS5 which took place during the September showcase, Sony has filled its institutional blog with information, providing us with a precise picture of what we can expect when the console arrives, set for the November 19 in Europe.

The Japanese company has also taken care to share thefull list of SIE Worldwide Studios games that will be available at PS5 launch (including the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls), complete with recommended retail prices:

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installato su PS5

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99

Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – US$49.99/¥5,900/€59.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – US$59.99/¥6,900/€69.99

As you have probably noticed from the list, the cost average of games appears to have increased. Demon’s Souls and Destruction Derby All-Stars, in fact, have a recommended price of 79.99 euros, superior to what we have been accustomed to during the current generation.

Which game will you buy at launch with PlayStation 5? Let us know in the comments!