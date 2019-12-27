PS5: according to Yoshida, next-gen games will be very easy to program

Share it:

In a recent interview with Dengeki PlayStation, Shuhei Yoshida made some interesting comments about the simplicity with which developers can bring their ideas to life on PlayStation 5.

Here are the words of the ex-president of Sony Worldwide Studios, who now holds the role of Head of Independent Developer Initiative at Sony Interactive Entertainment:

"From the words I've heard from the development teams currently working on PlayStation 5, it seems that we have reached a level of ease of programming never seen before."

There was no lack of references to the difficult era of PlayStation 3, a console that has been a real thorn in the side of the developers because of the complexity of its hardware:

"The PlayStation 3 era was the most difficult period in Sony Interactive Entertainment's 25 years of history. At that time, it was evident that programming on the machine was very complex. When development is so difficult, the creation process also has consequences. of the same game. "

Waiting to find out more information on the next Sony console, we remind you that the rumor according to which PS5 will have hardware dedicated exclusively to Ray Tracing is just in the last few hours.