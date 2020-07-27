PS5, accelerates production: from Taiwan encouraging news for the launch at the end of 2020

Share it:

DigiTimes' Taipei correspondents report that the Taiwanese factories in charge of mass production of the PlayStation 5 motherboards are taking all necessary steps to ensure the launch of Sony's nextgen console in late 2020.

According to journalists Jay Liu and Willis Ke from the columns of the well-known international information portal, i Taiwanese manufacturers of electronic components to which Sony turned to make thePS5 hardware they have already set up their factories to increase their production and shipping of motherboards "by the end of Q3 2020", ie in the period between the months of July, August and September.

According to the sources of the news, an interesting detail of the design of PlayStation 5 also seems to emerge, namely that of the adoption of 10-layer PCB, a specification that the DigiTimes editorial team defines as "extremely high for consumer electronic devices, which entails high difficulties in manufacturing but which promises better prices and profitability for the commercial partners of PCB manufacturers".

Among the companies affected by this order related to the production and distribution of the PS5 hardware, they are also mentioned Unimicon Technology is Nan Ya PCB for the realization of the advanced internal components of the Sony nextgen console designed in collaboration with AMD. However, in mid-July a report by Bloomberg and Nikkei reported that Sony has doubled the production of PS5 due to the high demand expected at the end of the year for the release of the console.