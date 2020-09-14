PS5: A sticker on the cover for PlayStation 4 games with free upgrades

Just as will happen with Smart Delivery compatible Xbox One games, PlayStation 4 games with free upgrades to the PS5 version will also enjoy a special stamp on the cover, we find out by looking at the European cover of Immortals Fenyx Rising.

The cover clearly shows a small logo at the bottom left with the caption “PS5 Upgrade Available“while on Xbox One, as known, there will be the Smart Delivery / Intelligent Delivery sticker. In this way, publishers want to make it clear which current generation games will enjoy free next-gen updates on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

I There are already many titles eligible for the free upgrade, from Watch Dogs Legion to Immortals Fenyx Rising itself, through Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Yakuza Like A Dragon and DiRT 5, without forgetting The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt and Marvel’s Avengers, just to name a few.

At the moment that of Immortals is the only cover made public to present the PS4 / PS5 upgrade sticker but in all probability the other cover art will be updated very soon to their final version with all the details on compatibility and next-gen updates.

In the case of Immortals Fenyx Rising, remember that the game will be released on December 3rd su PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Series S, Xbox One X, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia e Nintendo Switch.

