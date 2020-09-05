PS5: A render shows the interior of the new Sony console, but it is a fake – Updated

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

How it Works magazine has published an in-depth special on PlayStation 5, explaining how they work in detail and what are the real potential of PS5 hardware components. For the occasion, a render was also released showing the interior of the new console.

It must be said that the image is not absolutely official but only a mockup made by magazine graphic designers, in any case it allows you to get an idea of ​​the arrangement of the various elements such as the motherboard, the PlayStation 5 SSD, the fan, the CPU and the heatsink, with the latter appearing of considerable size, unless the perspective does not give a false impression.

We reiterate that the image does not come from official sources and therefore PS5 may have been designed differently than shown in the magazine. To date there are no PlayStation 5 teardowns, the console has never been disassembled and analyzed piece by piece, as happened with the Xbox Series X, vivisected by the technicians of Digital Foundry and other international newspapers.

PlayStation 5 still lacks a release date, according to some rumors the opening of pre-orders should be imminent, probably in September to find out the launch date and the price, even in this case, however, these are only rumors without confirmation.

Update – Apparently the mockup in question does not represent in any way the inside of PS5 and is made based on the motherboard of PlayStation 3 Slim, resulting according to many insiders “totally inaccurate.“