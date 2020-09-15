PS5, a photograph seems to confirm the prices already leaked: 399 € and 499 €

A little more than two days after the PS5 Showcase in September, an event that should dispel the latest doubts about the next generation of Sony, rumors and rumors about the prices of the two PlayStation 5 models, the basic edition and the All variant, continue to circulate on the net Digital.

A clue emerged yesterday, when a photograph was released that portrayed the price list of a Spanish dealer, El Corte Inglés, in which it was possible to clearly see two consoles identified by code names Aurea ed Enigma, priced at € 499.90 and € 399.90 respectively. Despite the cryptic wording, many have associated them with two PlayStation 5 models.

Are those really the prices chosen by Sony? While we are awaiting official confirmation, a new photograph has emerged, also in this case “stolen” by some employee of the El Corte Inglés store, which does not seem to leave room for doubt: as you can also see at the bottom of this news, the terminal shows clearly two PlayStation 5 models priced at € 499.90 and € 399.90. The wording corresponding to Xbox Series S and X is also visible on the screen, correctly priced at € 299.90 and € 499.90.

Prices appear in line with forecasts, but obviously we cannot guarantee the authenticity of the shot. For certainty we can not help but continue to be patient, the appointment with the PS5 showcase in September, remember, is for 22:00 on Wednesday 16.