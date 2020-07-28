PS5 à la carte: Does Sony think of easy-to-replace customizable covers?

Share it:

Important information related to the debut of PlayStation 5, first of all the launch date and the price with which it will land on the gaming market.

However, there is the possibility that even further detail may appear in the communication strategy planned by Sony for the coming months. In fact, in June, the Vice President of Sony's User Experience Design section, Matt MacLaurin, had promised alternative designs of PlayStation 5, with the console that would be able to offer possibilities in terms of customization non-existent on current and past generations.

To recall these words, and the hope of new announcements related to the topic, it was the appearance of an alleged photo leak of the next gen hardware, which immortalizes the ease with which the PS5 cover could be freely removed and replaced. immediately sparked speculation about a possible PS5 cover line dedicated to video game icons from the PlayStation world, single titles or franchises: in short, an alternative approach to the more traditional special edition consoles. To analyze these rumor, Everyeye editorial team has created a video dedicated, which you can view directly at the beginning of this news or on the Everyeye YouTube channel.

What do you think: the possibility of one intrigues you PlayStation 5 "à la carte"?