PS5: a historic Japanese software house negotiates with Sony to develop a nextgen game

According to the information collected by Twinfinite's colleagues, several workers in the sector in Japan say they are certain that a new, important game development and production house is trying to forge commercial agreements with Sony that lead to the creation of a nextgen game on PS5. .

Behind this operation destined to lead to a new, ambitious project for PlayStation 5 should be Kadokawa Shoten, the historic Japanese publishing house engaged in the gaming industry with the division of Kadokawa Games.

In an attempt to receive confirmation or denial from those directly concerned, the Twinfinite editorial staff contacted the top management of Kadokawa Games who, in the person of President Yoshimi Yasuda, said that the company "is getting ready to participate in the next generation race".

Going into the matter, Yasuda said that an unspecified company would ask the Kadokawa Games studio to contribute to the PS5 project through the development of a nextgen video game by the same team that made the God RPG strategic RPG. The interested parties, however, would still be in a negotiation phase: consequently, the possible arrival of this video game on PS5 could be kept waiting a long time, thus missing the appointment with the release of the Sony console that we remember be scheduled for Christmas 2020.

In the meantime, we remind you that the PS5 launch lineup has not yet been announced: the only officially presented game is in fact the futuristic action multiplayer GodFall, plus a second Battle Royale title produced by NetEase.