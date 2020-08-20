PS5, a graphic designer imagines its user interface: let's see it on video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While rumors continue to chase each other about a new PlayStation State of Play between August and September that should finally dissolve the last doubts about PS5, graphic designer Paul Manso has created his very own version of thenext-gen console user interface, immediately obtaining the consent of the users.

Manso's work seemed to us to be of a good standard, as well as consistent and really realistic. In making the demonstration video, the designer used the official PS5 boot animation that Sony had shown during the event "The Future of Gaming" of last June, followed immediately after by its interpretation, with the round user avatars, the list of games (preceded by a button to access the PlayStation Store) at the bottom of the screen and the information (name, notifications, player level and time ) at the top of the interface, along which messages can also scroll. To embellish everything a dynamic background similar to those we have already been able to appreciate in the PlayStation 4 dashboard.

You can see the interface in the video at the top of this news. What do you think? Would you be satisfied if the real one of PlayStation 5 were like this? Meanwhile, the PS5 presentation trailer has exceeded 30 million views (more than double compared to the similar Xbox Series X movie), a result that denotes a huge curiosity about Sony's next-gen console.