PS5: a fan made trailer for the DualShock 5 controller

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Giuseppe Spinelli has produced a new video for the Let's GO Digital magazine, recreating what could be the final aspect of the PlayStation 5 DualShock 5. Obviously this is not official material but to render products based on patents filed by Sony and recently emerged.

The work done is certainly excellent, but we keep in mind, as mentioned, that the final controller version could also be very different, as the design appeared in the patents is not definitive and in all probability represents only a generic placeholder to illustrate the functionality of the DualShock 5.

We will certainly know more during the presentation of PlayStation 5, also the latter shrouded in mystery. When exactly will it be held? Most likely not in February, as also supported by our Francesco Fossetti in a video, the most accredited hypothesis is that of a reveal set for March with the consequent opening of the PS5 pre-orders during the same month.

Last week Sony registered the PS5 brand in the United Kingdom and other European countries, a factor which however is not strictly linked to an imminent presentation. of the next Sony home console. Spring could be the right time to find out at this point what's cooking for the future of gaming according to PlayStation.