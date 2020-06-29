PS5, a 'design masterpiece': Epic Games speaks

Share it:

Waiting to be able to discover every detail related to the next generation console developed by Sony, many professionals have wanted to share some impressions of the work done by the Japanese giant.

Among those who have spent words of praise, we find Nick Penwarden, Vice President of Epic Games engineering department. In dialogue with the editorial staff of Official PlayStation Magazine, the latter has in fact shared some impressions on PS5, adopting a decidedly positive approach. "PlayStation 5 is a design masterpiece. – began in no uncertain terms – Not only will it lead a big leap forward in terms of graphics and calculation performance, but it is also revolutionary in terms of data storage and compression technology, which makes it possible to achieve new types of experiences and games that can be appreciated by the public".

In short, the manager Epic Games does not seem to have doubts about the goodness of the work done by the Sony house engineers. A line of thought not far from Tim Sweeney, who recently underlined the innovative potential of the custom SSD mounted by PS5. To date, among the titles part of the line up of PlayStation 5, what seems to have shown most of the possible implications of the new hardware in terms of game design is the new Insomniac Games title: our Giuseppe Carrabba spoke to us in his preview of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.