PS5: 100,000 likes on Twitter for the reveal of the game cases

The reveal of the PS5 game case design seems to have met with some success on Twitter, social network where Sony showed the packaging for the first time, referring to the PlayStation Blog for further information.

The moment we write the Tweet he got 100,792 like it and over 25,000 shares, important numbers that testify to the hype surrounding PlayStation 5 and the attention that the PlayStation brand manages to obtain all over the world, even just presenting a "simple"custody.

In recent months the reveal of the DualSense controller has totaled three million likes on Instagram while the PS5 presentation trailer is by far the most PlayStation video with the most likes, over 1.2 million, finally the simple PS5 logo shown in January on the occasion del CES got over three million likes on Instagram.

PlayStation 5 is expected for autumn 2020Sony has not yet revealed the price and release date, according to some rumors we will discover these details in August during a new State of Play while for the month of July the Japanese giant does not seem to have any console-related announcements in store. Of course, surprises are always possible, as in the case of the reveal of the enclosures, which occurred without notice.