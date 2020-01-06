PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC: best exclusives and games 2019 according to Metacritic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With 2020 that has now kicked off, it is officially budget time on 2019 gaming: for the occasion, Metacritic has published an interesting ranking.

The well-known voting aggregation platform has in fact dedicated a personal ranking to each platform. Using the Metascore as a reference, the best game and best exclusive which last year brought to PCs and consoles Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo. Below, therefore, we report the results of this peculiar "summary" of 2019 prepared by Metacritic.

PlayStation 4:

Best game: Resident Evil 2 Remake , with Metasore 91/100;

, with Metasore 91/100; Best exclusive: MLB The Show 19, with Metascore 86/100;

Xbox One:

Best game: Resident Evil 2 Remake , with Metascore of 93/100;

, with Metascore of 93/100; Best exclusive: Gears 5, with Metascore 84/100;

Nintendo Switch:

Best game: Divinity Original Sin II – Definitive Edition , with Metascore of 93/100;

, with Metascore of 93/100; Best exclusive: Fire Emblem Three Houses, with Metascore of 89/100;

PC:

Best game: Red Dead Redemption 2 , with Metascore of 93/100;

, with Metascore of 93/100; Best exclusive: Elysium disc, with Metascore 91/100;

In closing, we remind you that even on the pages of Everyeye, editors and users have voted for their favorite video game productions for the past year. Our Giuseppe Arace recently presented you with the title elected game of the year and the productions that triumphed at the Everyeye Awards for the technical and artistic categories.