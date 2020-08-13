PS4, Xbox One and Swtich: the 40 best exclusives of the generation according to Metacritic

Share it:

The current generation of consoles is now coming to an end and, to celebrate the numerous exclusives that have accompanied us over the last few years on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, Metacritic has decided to draw up a special ranking.

The 40 positions in the ranking were not decided by the famous portal but are based on the average of the votes collected by the reviews of the titles in question.

Here is the complete list of 40 best exclusives of the current generation for Metacritic:

Super Mario Odyssey (average rating: 97) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (rating average: 97) Persona 5 Royal (average rating: 95) The Last of Us Remastered (rating average: 95) The Last of Us Part II (grade average: 94) God of War (average: 94) Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (grade average: 93) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (rating average: 93) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (rating average: 92) Journey (score average: 92) Forza Horizon 4 (rating average: 92) Bloodborne (average score: 92) Bayonetta 2 (average rating: 92) Shadow of the Colossus Remake (rating average: 91) Forza Horizon 3 (rating average: 91) Ori and the Will of the Wisps (grade average: 90) Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (rating average: 90) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (rating average: 90) Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (grade average: 89) Tetris Effect (rating average: 89) Rez Infinite (average rating: 89) Into the Breach (average: 89) Horizon Zero Dawn (rating average: 89) Fire Emblem: Three Houses (average rating: 89) Dreams (average score: 89) Super Mario Maker 2 (rating average: 88) Ori and the Blind Forest (grade average: 88) Nioh (average grade: 88) Nex Machina: Death Machine (rating average: 88) Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (rating average: 87) Marvel's Spider-Man (average rating: 87) The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (rating average: 87) Katamari Damacy REROLL (rating average: 87) Forza Motorsport 6 (average rating: 87) Final Fantasy VII Remake (rating average: 87) Astral Chain (average grade: 87) Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (rating average: 86) Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- (average rating: 86) MLB The Show 19 (rating average: 86) Titanfall (average grade: 86)

As you can see, to occupy the first two positions we find Nintendo with the flagship exclusives for its Switch, or Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. As for Sony, the highest positions are occupied by Person 5, the two The Last of Us, Uncharted 4 is God of War. To win the best votes on the Microsoft console we find the third and fourth chapter of Forza Horizon and the two Ori.

Do you agree with this ranking? What are the titles that in your opinion should have occupied one of the 40 positions?