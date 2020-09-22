PS4 with three games included, last few days to take advantage of the GameStopZing offer

You have until September 30 to take advantage ofGameStopZing offer on PlayStation 4 1TB bundles with three games included, two packages available at a discounted price, only while stocks last available online and at all points of sale.

The first bundle includes PS4 Slim 1TB with Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End and Gran Turismo Sport at 329.98 euros while the second includes a PlayStation 4 console in Jet Black color with 1 Terabyte hard disk and three games (Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, God of War e The Last Of Us Remastered) at € 319.98. On the purchase of both packages, you can save up to 180 euros by bringing your used console back:

Save 180 € by bringing PS4 Pro / Xbox One X / Nintendo Switch

Save € 150 by bringing PS4

Save € 50 by bringing Xbox One S

The promotion is valid until 30 September 2020 subject to exhaustion of available stocks. A good opportunity to buy the Sony console with three high-profile games included, at a discounted price. We remind you that PlayStation 5 pre-orders are open from GameStopZing, PS5 Standard costs 499.98 euros while PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has a price of 399.98 euros, PS5 games and accessories are also available in pre-order.