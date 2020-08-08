PS4 vs Switch, the challenge of exclusives: Nintendo games that have surpassed Sony!

Share it:

Over the past few years, either Nintendo be Sony presented to the public a vast and varied assortment of exclusive productions, available exclusively on their hardware.

The catalogs of Nintendo Switch is PlayStation 4 they were therefore quickly populated with games available only on the two consoles. Often acclaimed for the quality put in place, many of these exclusives have also been the protagonists of a great one commercial success. Following the presentation of the latest financial results of the Kyoto House, it was possible to observe how some selected Nintendo Switch productions have over time managed to overcome the results achieved by all the exclusive PS4 games.

An important result, since the reference "rival" is none other than Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, still today the most successful PlayStation 4 exclusive, with over 16 million copies sold. Well, some exclusive Nintendo Switch broke this record, with even better performances:

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe – 26.74 million units; Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 22.40 million units; Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 19.99 million units; The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 18.60 million units; Sword Pokémon / Pokémon Shield – 18.22 million units; Super Mario Odyssey – 18.06 million units;

The result achieved by the new one is obviously particularly remarkable life simulator Nintendo: Animal Crossing New Horizons has only been on the market for a few months, with a publication dating back to 20 March 2020.