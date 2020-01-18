PS4: two games for less than a euro and 98% discount between the new sales of the PlayStation Store

Share it:

The representatives of SIE have announced the new round of discounts of the PlayStation Store with games on offer for less than 20 euros. Sony's latest promotional initiative includes two PS4 games that are sold for less than one euro and with a 98% discount on the list price.

The stocks that are affected by this extreme price reduction, as we can easily guess, are two independent projects who have not had the same success as audiences and critics who have characterized other video games coming from the "underground" scene.

The games in question are in fact the sliding platformer Shiny: A Robotic Adventure is Defunct, an adventure that combines arcade racing sessions with the exploration of post-apocalyptic settings. In both cases, the original price of 14.99 euros has received a reduction that is so large as to bring it to just one 24 euro cents for PlayStation Plus subscribers who decide to purchase them using one 98% discount.

Before leaving the comments form to know what you think about it, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find an article on the best PS4 games at a discount of less than 5 euros on the PlayStation Store during the January Sales that will end tomorrow, Friday 18 January.