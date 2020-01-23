PS4: the pre-orders of the DualShock 4 Button Expansion are launched on Amazon

Share it:

After witnessing the opening of the pre-orders of the Key Expansion for the DualShock 4 on the official GameStop website, the pre-orders of the particular accessory have also started on Amazon, which expands the possibilities offered by the PlayStation 4 controller.

Currently it is possible to book the gadget at a price of 30.99 euros, so as to be able to receive it at launch, which we remind you is scheduled for Valentine's Day, or February 14, 2020. For those who do not know what the Key Extension is for the DualShock 4, we are talking about a small accessory equipped with two additional keys and a little one OLED screen which, once mounted on the Sony controller, will allow you to assign the function of any other button on the controller to the extra buttons. Furthermore, through the screen, it will be very simple to manage different profiles and change the settings, so as to manage the accessory differently according to the type of game being played.

In case you were curious to know more, we remind you that the first reviews of the DualShock 4 Keys Extension are more than positive and claim that, with a negligible price, it is finally possible to achieve results similar to those obtained through the purchase of one of the very expensive professional pads such as those Nacon, Razer, Thrustmaster and Astro.