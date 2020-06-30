PS4: The Last Of Us 2 custom Gold headphones available exclusively on Amazon

Share it:

Among the many accessories marketed together with The Last Of Us Part 2 we find not only the DualShock 4 and the 2 Terabyte Game Drive Seagate but also a special one Gold Wireless Headset for PS4 customized with the colors and logo of the Naughty Dog game.

"Gold Wireless Headset with wireless adapter and 3.5mm audio cable (length 1, approx. 2m) USB cable, 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound, customizable audio modes (via Companion app, directly downloadable from the PS Store), optimized in-game chat, wireless functionality (both for PS4, PS4 Pro but also for PC and Mac), also compatible with PlayStation VR."

The Gold Wireless Headset The Last Of Us 2 is available exclusively on Amazon.it at the price of 109.99 € with free standard delivery scheduled for July 4th or fast shipping and delivery on June 30 with surcharge, free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

It is a limited edition product and therefore no longer produced once it goes sold out, so if you are interested take advantage of it before it is too late, it is a unique opportunity to buy a piece that will surely become sought after by collectors and fans of The Last Of Us Part 2.