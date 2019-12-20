PS4: the firmware is updated to version 7.02 one week after the last update

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Not being able to resort to the Spray for Repairs used by Sam Bridges to reduce the bruises of the Death Stranding packages, Sony's programmers fall back on yet another system update of PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO to solve the indefinite problems encountered with the recent update of the firmware.

A week after the publication of update 7.01, the Japanese company makes it available version 7.02 of the PlayStation 4 system software. The latest version of the Sony console firmware does not seem to add any additional functionality, or at least this is the conclusion that can be reached by reading the notes of the patch that state how "this update improves system software performance".

L'update 7.02 of the PS4 firmware it should already be available for everyone: regardless of the apparent absence of new features, the new update should contribute to improve the stability of games and applications.

Waiting to find out what surprises Sony has in store with the updates that will bring the PlayStation 4 system software to versions 7.50 and 8.00 in 2020, we remind you that the PS4 firmware 7.0.0 extended the party size to 16 members, improved the audio quality of the chat and introduced the Remote Play on Android mobile systems.