PS4: the 5 best-selling PlayStation exclusives of the generation in the USA

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While waiting to be able to disseminate the sales data of the last big first party game of the PlayStation 4 era, Ghost of Tsushima, Mat Piscatella of NPD has published the ranking with the five best-selling PS4 exclusives of the generation in the USA.

The top three positions haven't changed for many months, but are probably beginning to shake. The Last of Us Part 2, thanks to an exceptional debut (the second best launch month ever for an exclusive Sony in the USA, behind only Marvel's Spider-Man), has already arrived at the foot of the podium, ready to undermine the games that precede it – the aforementioned Spider-Man, God of War and Horizon: Zero Dawn. In fifth position there is another title launched in 2020, namely Final Fantasy VII: Remake.

Best selling PS4 exclusives of the generation in the USA

Marvel's Spider-Man God of War Horizon: Zero Dawn The Last of Us: Part II Final Fantasy VII: Remake

The games were sorted by the dollars collected, both in physical and digital format. The earnings from the bundled sale with PS4 were not counted. Likewise, money earned from any DLC or microtransactions was not taken into account.

Even though Horizon: Zero Dawn is no longer an absolute exclusive, Piscatella has decided to insert it equally since continues to be so in the console field. Final Fantasy VII: Remake has been counted even if it is an exclusive storm: in April of next year the contract with Sony will expire, but we still do not know on which other platforms it will arrive. It is also interesting to note that in the PS4 exclusive ranking updated in December 2019 in fourth and fifth positions were Uncharted 4: End of a Thief and Bloodborne.

By the way, did you know that we have elected the best PS4 exclusive of this generation?