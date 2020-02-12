PS4: Seven years later, Shuhei Yoshida and Adam Boyes recreate the skit on used games

Share it:

Reunited in California during the DICE Summit 2020, Shuhei Yoshida and Adam Boyes wanted to joke with their community on Twitter recreated the scene of seven years ago on the used games of PS4, made in response to the strategy outlined by Microsoft with the disastrous presentation of Xbox One.

The former president of Sony Worldwide Studios and the former head of relations for Sony Interactive Entertainment found themselves among the stands of the US video game festival and, seizing the opportunity, took a photo in which they assume the same pose that he has characterized the fictitious video tutorial on sharing used PS4 games.

The original video, published in June 2013 on the sidelines of the official presentation of PlayStation 4, immediately went viral on the most disparate forums and social networks, going beyond the 17 million global views on Youtube. At the bottom of the news you will find both the 2013 video: as regards Yoshida's tweet, at the time of writing seems to have disappeared from the social profile of the former executive of Sony, despite the photo that portrays him with Boyes in this controversial scene has already traveled around the world.

Behind the communication strategy of the then Sony executives there was of course the allusion to disastrous strategy pursued by Microsoft with the reveal – and subsequent return on Xbox One – between always online functionality, the impossibility of reselling or lending the games purchased on physical support and excessive space to Kinect.