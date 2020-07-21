PS4 resists PS5: Sony still promises 'much on the way' on the console

Share it:

By now widely entered in the second half of 2020, the moment in which the next generation consoles will make their debut all over the world is inexorably approaching.

Sony, however, does not seem willing to focus its attention exclusively on the future PlayStation 5. On the contrary, it seems that an eye will also be kept on PS4: to confirm this approach is Eric Lempel, PlayStation Marketing Manager. During an interview with Geoff Keighley on the occasion of the recent presentation of the PS5 DualSense controller, the manager offered some interesting statements.

"PlayStation 4 is an important part in everything we do, – highlighted Lempel – and will continue to be so. There is still a lot coming from PlayStation 4. I think we are looking at the release of some of the biggest titles of this generation in these weeks, and this trend will continue. PlayStation 5 is a new generation product, but we still have a lot in store for people on PlayStation 4. There is still a lot of life in this product"In short, it seems that players will still have the opportunity to exploit the current gen Sony significantly, waiting to be able to find out when the pre-orders of PlayStation 5 will open and what will be the price of the new console.