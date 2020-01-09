PS4 reaches 106 million units sold; total figures of PS VR and PS Plus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sony Interactive Entertainment has updated the cumulative total of sales registered by PlayStation 4 throughout the current generation. According to the official figures, which correspond to the sales computed until December 31, 2019, PS4 has already sold more than 106 million units worldwide.

The information has been revealed during a conference held at the CES Convention Center 2020 which is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jim Ryan, CEO and president of PlayStation, has taken the opportunity to confirm the PS5 logo, but also to record the impressive commercial performance of its current home entertainment system, which has been recorded since its launch in November 2013 of three models: PS4 (2013), PS4 Slim (2016) and PS4 Pro (2016). In total, users have purchased more than 1150 million video games of this fourth generation of Sony.



Cumulative sales of PS4 and other derived figures | Sony Interactive Entertainment

5 million PS VR; 38.8 million users subscribed to PS Plus

In regards to virtual reality, the device PlayStation VR launched in October 2016 has already distributed more than 5 million units, while Playstation network, the online gaming infrastructure of the entire line of consoles of the Japanese firm, has 103 million active users per month. For their part, they are already 38.8 million users subscribed to PS Plus, a growth with respect to 36.9 million users of the figures published on the occasion of the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (Q2 / FY2019), when there was talk of 36.9 million users in PS Plus for 102.8 million PS4 sold throughout the world.

"I am delighted to see that there is such a large amount of PlayStation fas appreciating the value of the unparalleled PS4 entertainment experience," says Ryan at the conference, which has underlined the company's effort to make this path possible with its partners and fans since 1994.

The next generation is called PS5 and will be launched at a price yet to be determined in Christmas of 2020. "In the coming months" we will know more details about the console as well as its output videogame catalog.

Source | SIE Press Release / Information