PS4 PRO for 299 euros from Comet and DualShock on sale until March 4th

The Comet chain launched the new flyer with discounts and offers at the end of February, among these we also find a series of promotions on consoles and accessories with particular focus on PlayStation 4 and DualShock controllers.

Comet proposes PS4 PRO 1 TB with Fortnite voucher (value 31 euros) at 299 euros with a discount of 27.1% on the list price normally set at 410 euros. Also on offer i DualShock 4 joypad at 49.99 euros, promotion valid on various colors including Magma Red, White, Jet Black and Wave Blue. Definitely a good opportunity to buy PlayStation 4 PRO at a reduced price or a new controller at a discounted price.

The Comet flyer offers are valid in the individual stores of the chain scattered throughout the Italian territory and online, from today until March 4th. As always in these cases, we advise you to go personally to the shop closest to you to check for additional promotions active at a local level and therefore not indicated in the group's national flyer.