PS4 players around the world show us their game stations

Last week, the editors of the official PlayStation blog asked fans around the world to share photos of theirs gaming stations with PS4 using the hashtags # PS4share and #PSBlog.

Many participated, but in the end only eight photographs were chosen, some of which were decidedly surprising. The location of the North American player cnpalmer75for example, it houses the beauty of ten PlayStation 4 and six PlayStation 4 Pro, most of which are limited edition (there is also the recent PS4 Pro Limited Edition of Death Stranding!). The one of SaraEshak, also North American, teeming with action figures and figurines collectible, while the Japanese TFowBluAow2AfPC created an environment inspired by Monster Hunter World. Under the TV of 3d3g4r3, a Latin American player, there is still room for a PS3 while jduartesn has opted for something decidedly essential and without pomp: a television, a PS4 with a DualShock 4 on the piano and many games to surround it, or everything you need to have fun.

Find the eight photographs selected by the editors of the PlayStation Blog at the bottom of this news. Which is the most beautiful, in your opinion? And especially, how your gaming station is made? We await the photos of yours in the comments section below!