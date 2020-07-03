PS4 on offer from GameStop, all the new discounts of the summer 2020 flyer

Share it:

GameStop launches today new summer flyer with many offers valid until July 29, among these we also find discounts on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO, let's see together the main promotions active online and in GameStopZing stores.

PlayStation 4 PRO 1TB costs 369.98 euros, various configurations available including the bundle with the Fortnite Voucher, a digital content package worth 31 euros. Even more convenient PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB (various configurations available) with Battlefield 1 as a gift for 349.98 euros. Do you want to spend even less? In this case then the right offer for you is the one linked to PlayStation 4 Slim 500 GB with PlayStation Hits game to choose from a selection of games for 289.98 euros.

obviously further savings are possible bringing back your used console, up to 180 euros bringing PS4 PRO, Xbox One X or Nintendo Switch, 150 euros bringing PS4 and 50 euros bringing back an Xbox One S. GameStopZing recalls that "in in case of promotions that require the withdrawal of consoles, they must be intact, functioning, not tampered with, complete with all the accessories included at the time of purchase. Visit the store closest to you to find out more details and to have confirmation on the retractability of your product."