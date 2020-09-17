PS4 new discounts on PlayStation Hits games starting from 5.99 euros

The new wave of weekly discounts on the PlayStation Store also involves games from the PlayStation Hits series, on sale at reduced prices starting from 5.99 euros, let’s discover the new offers together.

PlayStation Hits games in digital format normally cost 19.99 euros, among the games in promotion we find Terraria PlayStation 4 Edition at 9.49 euros, DOOM (2016) a 5.99 euro, Dishonored 2 for 14.99 euros and Rayman Legends for 9.99 euros. Unfortunately, the list ends here and all the other games in the series are sold at full price. Among the titles of the economic line are Yakuza Zero, Need for Speed ​​Rivals, Bloodborne, Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End Digital Edition, inFamous Second Son, Killzone Shadow Fall, Watch Dogs, Dragon Ball Xenoverse and many others.

We remind you that the PlayStation Plus Double Discounts are also active with hundreds of games on offer and the possibility for Plus subscribers to double the discount percentage offered. A great opportunity to stock up on new titles at a reduced price, the promotions mentioned will continue until October 1, so you have all the time you need to top up your PSN wallet and proceed with your purchases. Have you found something you like? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.