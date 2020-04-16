PS4 is updated to firmware version 7.50

Share it:

Although there have been some more important updates throughout the history of PS4A patch that is capable of improving the stability of the console is always welcome. And that's mainly what version 7.50 of the Sony console does, which is now available for download.

So keep that in mind if you want to play some games this afternoon. Initially, you should know that it will only occupy a total of 471 MB on your hard drives. From there, there is a series of technical data that may interest those who want to know exactly what they are installing.

To be more specific, the update does not specify which performance problems are the ones that have been improved, but it does contain a small novelty that will interest many players, as commented by VG24 / 7. We mean the fact that it includes an updated version of High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (or HDCP).

What does that mean? Basically this HDCP has been updated to version 2.3. And it is something that improves user protection in terms of aspects related to digital content or even the audio and video connection of the console.

Continuing with PS4, PSN and today in general, remember that it is now possible to download two free games for the Sony console. And not only is it not necessary to be a PS Plus user to access the promotion, but we can also keep them forever.

This is part of the initiative called Play At Home, which surprise announced PlayStation this week. The reason, of course, is to reward players who are staying at home due to the current coronavirus crisis. Although Sony is not the only one that has taken initiatives of this type. Without going any further, Ubisoft continues giving away interesting games. This week it's up to Assassin's Creed II.