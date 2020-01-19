PS4 is the best-selling console of the decade in the USA, Nintendo Switch dominated 2019

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

NPD Group has released 2019 hardware sales reports in the United States: Nintendo Switch has been the best selling console of the year in North America while PlayStation 4 stands out as the best-selling platform of the decade.

To date, PlayStation 4 has reached 106 million consoles distributed worldwide, thus surpassing Nintendo Wii and PlayStation 3. As regards last year, the turnover linked to the hardware market has decreased on a monthly basis, recording a -17% respect as of December 2018 e -22% on an annual basis, reaching 973 million and 3.9 billion dollars respectively.

Analysts don't say they are too worried about this its stall phase, the upcoming arrival of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X seems to have prompted consumers not to change their console with the current generation model now, preferring to wait for the debut of the Next-Gen platforms.

Also the lack of big blockbusters like Red Dead Redemption 2 (over 20 million copies sold in the first month) contributed to the declining numbers recorded in December and throughout the course of 2019, in any case, analysts expect strong numbers for the end of the year thanks to the arrival of new hardware on the market.