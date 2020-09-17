PS4: Horizon Forbidden West and Sackboy A Big Adventure are also coming!

In the in-depth analysis by the curators of the PlayStation Blog published on the sidelines of the event that revealed the date and price of PS5, the editors of the portal linked to Sony Interactive Entertainment report that Horizon Forbidden West and Sackboy A Big Adventurewill also arrive on PS4.

The PS Blog team confirms the arrival on PS4 of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales and reports that Sackboy A Big Adventure and Horizon Forbidden West will also be launched on PS4, specifying that “While these three games were designed to take advantage of PlayStation 5 and its unique next-generation features such as ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PlayStation 4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences at launch.”.

Both the Guerrilla Games open-world sci-fi blockbuster starring Aloy and the platform adventure dedicated to that “crazy stuffed toy” who goes by the name of Sackboy, therefore, will also arrive on PS4 and will be available on the current-gen console of Sony coinciding with the arrival of the nextgen edition for PlayStation 5. In any case, fans who purchase the titles in question on PS4 will receive a upgrade for free once switched to PS5.

Looking forward to receiving more information on the PS4 versions of the sequel di Horizon Zero Dawn and Sackboy A Big Adventure, we remind you that PS5 will be released in Italy on November 19 at a price of 399 euros for the Digital Edition and 499 euros for the version with disc player.