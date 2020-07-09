PS4 Hits games on sale starting from 5.99 euros, the new offers

Share it:

The July discounts of the PlayStation Store also involve the games of the cheap PlayStation Hits series, with some titles on sale starting from 5.99 euros.

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag costs 5.99 euros and it is the cheapest of the new wave of discounts, to be highlighted a selection of games offered for 9.99 euros including Tales of Berseria, LittleBigPlanet 3, Until Dawn, Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection (includes Uncharted Drake's Fortune, Uncharted 2 Il Covo dei Thieves and Uncharted 3 Drake's Deception), Killzone Shadow Fall, Ratchet & Clank and Need for Speed.

Going up slightly in price (12.99 euros) we find Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne and Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise while a 14.99 euros God of War is proposed in a standard version. All offers are valid only for the digital versions on sale on the PlayStation Store (find the link below at the bottom of the news) and do not concern the physical editions available in the stores.

You have until July 23rd to stock up on PlayStation 4 games at bargain prices, the promotion will go on for the next two weeks.