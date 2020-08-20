PS4, hides the Dualshock 4 in the oven and does not tell his wife: disaster is served

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although it is running out, summer is not over yet and for millions of kids the temptation to spend their free time playing video games with their friends is great. So big, parents often have a hard time getting them off the screen.

A family man, whose identity we do not know, took a drastic approach: in an attempt to prevent his son from continuing to play on his PlayStation 4, he decided to hide the two Dualshocks from him in a place that no one could ever have imagined: the oven! The hiding place turned out to be perfect, perhaps even a little too much: not only was it never found by the boy, but not even by his wife, who the next morning unaware of the presence of the two controllers has access to the oven and … the rest you can easily imagine it!

The Dualshocks, of course, could not withstand the high temperatures and relentlessly melted like the T-800 at the end of Terminator 2, becoming completely unusable. You can appreciate the result in the photo attached to this news. What can all this teach us? Well it's simple: never hide controllers in the oven! Better to opt for another hiding place …