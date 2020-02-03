PS4 Games: Zombie Army 4 Dead War and Monster Energy Supercross 3 are coming

Share it:

Start a new week and as usual it's time to find out i new games coming soon on the main platforms, starting from PlayStation 4. There are not many news coming out on the Sony home console, however there are interesting surprises.

Milestone e's Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 3 is one of the most important releases Zombie Army 4 Dead War, new episode of the popular zombie nazi-based Rebellion shooter series. Below is the complete calendar.

PS4 New Games

0000+ – February 3

7th Sector – February 3

Ash of Gods Redemption – February 4

Monster Energy Supercross The Official Videogame 3 – 4 February

CarX Drift Racing Online – February 4th

Nerved – February 4th

PandaBall – February 4

Reknum – February 4th

Throw Anything – February 5th

Zomb – February 5

Zombie Army 4 Dead War – February 5th

The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics – February 6

Dawn of Fear – February 6th

Just a Phrase by Powgi – February 7th

For the rest we will see the launch of Ash of Gods Redemption and a series of minor independent productions such as PandaBall, Dawn of Fear, The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics is 7th Sector, pending the arrival of Dreams and other AAA and AA games in the coming weeks.

Have you already decided what to buy? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.