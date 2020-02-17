PS4 games: Vanquish & Bayonetta Remastered and Hunt Showdown arrive

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new week begins and as usual the time has come to take a look at the main video game releases on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO. The next seven days will see the arrival of productions such as Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary, Bullet Sorrow VR is Katana Kami.

Bayonetta & Vanquish will be available also individually in digital format, below the complete list of the news of the week that runs from 17 to 23 February.

New PS4 games

Autobahn Police Simulator 2

Bayonetta

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary

Bullet Sorrow VR

Double Dragon & Kunio Kun Retro Brawler Bundle

Draugen

Hunt Showdown

Katana Kami

Knightin +

Townsmen A Kingdom Rebuilt

Vanquish

Townsmen A Kingdom Rebuilt, Knightin + and the interesting Double Dragon & Kunio Kun Retro Brawler Bundle are also available, a package that includes all the main games in the Double Dragon and Kunio Kun series. A week not very rich in terms of AAA and AA outputs but still interesting thanks to the upcoming debut of numerous independent productions and the expected remasters of the two Platinum Games.