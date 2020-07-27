PS4 games on offer for less than 10 euros, from The Last Of Us to Tekken 7

Share it:

On the PlayStation Store the summer sales on PS4 games are underway with many offers that will allow you to enrich your playroom for a little. But what are the best games on sale for less than ten euros?

We recently offered you the best PS4 games for less than 15 euros but with this new wave of discounts you can save further and there are many titles offered as mentioned for less than ten euros. A few examples? Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 for 9.99 euros, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition for 8.99 euros, eFootball PES 2020 at 7.49 euros, The Last Of Us Remastered at 9.99 euros, Tekken 7 for 9.99 euros, Hitman 2 Expansions Pass for 7.99 euros, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for 9.89 euros, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt for 8.99 euros and DOOM (2016) for 5.99 euros, ARK Extinction and ARK Aberration for 6.99 euros each, For Honor for 5.99 euros. and Battlefield 1 for 7.99 euros.

These are actually just a few examples, the list of games on offer includes hundreds of games for PlayStation 4, so we invite you to go to the PlayStation Store and access the discounts section to see all the current offers, valid until 6 August. Have you already decided what to buy?