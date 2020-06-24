Technology

PS4 games: mid-year discounts and the new offer of the week started!

June 24, 2020
Garry
As the sunset in June approaches, PlayStation 4 users can take advantage of the new ones Mid-year offers from PlayStation Store, ready to involve a vast and interesting assortment of titles.

Among the games included in the initiative we find productions related to multiple video game genres, ranging from racing games to RPG and open-world adventures. Among the titles offered at a discounted price we can not fail to mention Red Dead Redemption 2, on sale on the PlayStation store for 29.74 euros, in its Special Edition. While waiting for Season 2 of The Witcher, adventure-loving players who have not yet tried their hand at the latest adventures of the CD Projekt Red Strigo, may instead consider buying The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition, at the price of 14.99 euros. On sale also Need for Speed: Heat, proposed at 39.99 euros, while on the sports titles front we find FIFA 20 at 22.49 euros in the Champions Edition and at 29.99 euros in the Ultimate Edition.

Sony also announced the new one Offer of the week, which features Stranded Deep, at a price of 19.99 euros. The title, developed by Beam Team Games, transports the player to the vastness of the Pacific Ocean, where he was stuck following a mysterious plane crash. In order to escape, it will be necessary to be ingenious in the art of survival.

