PS4 games for less than 5 euros: the best offers on the PlayStation Store

Sony has recently launched the new PlayStation Store offers with many PlayStation 4 games for sale at a reduced price … even for less than 5 euros! Let’s find out together the best opportunities to take on the fly in this price range.

For less than 5 euros you can buy full games, DLCs, expansions and Season Pass, among the many we mention for example the package The Godfather for Dying Light at 2 euros, Bear With Me The Lost Robots at 1.99 euros, 101 Ways to Die at 4.99 euros, Little Nightmares Secrets of the Maw a 2.49 euro, Ninjin Clash of Carrots a 4.99 euro, Peggle 2 a 2.49 euro, Lichdom Battlemage a 1.49 euro, UNO a 4.99 euro, Caos a Deponia, Deponia, Deponia Doomsday e Goodbye Deponia a 4.93 euro l’uno, AER Memories of Old a 4.94 euro, ClusterTruck a 4.49 euro.

E ancora, Kona a 2.49 euro, Life is Strange Before the Storm a 3.39 euro, il Season Pass di Life is Strange a 3.39 euro, DefenseGrid 2 a 3.59 euro, Alekhine’s Gun a 2.99 euro, Battlefield 4 a 4.99 euro, Darksiders Warmastered Edition for 4.99 euros, Dead Alliance Multiplayer Edition for 2.99 euros, Destroy All Humans and Destroy All Humans 2 for 4.99 euros each and Duke Nukem 3D 20th Anniversary World Tour for 3.99 euros. Find the complete list of offers on the PlayStation Store, discounts valid until 3 September.