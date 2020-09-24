PS4 games for less than 20 and 10 euros, best offers from the PlayStation Store

The promotion continues until October 1st Games for less than 20 euros on the European PlayStation Store, with lots of offers on the best games in the PS4 catalog, offered at a very affordable price.

Games for less than 20 euros

An attractive price range that will allow you to also buy relatively recent games and not just dated titles. Among the many we point out Tekken 7 Rematch Edition at 17.59 euros, Dead Rising Triple Bundle at 14.99 euros, Just Cause 4 Gold Edition a 19.99 euro, The Crew 2 at 14.99 euros, Ashen at 19.99 euros, the Heavy Rain & Beyond Two Souls package at 12.79 euros, Outward at 15.99 euros, Steep x Games Gold Edition at 17.99 euros, Super Bomberman R at 9.99 euros, Trials Rising Digital Gold Edition at 14.39 euros and Far Cry Primal again at 9.98 euros and Watch Dogs Complete Edition a 7.49 euro, the list is endless and includes over 150 titles, you can view them on the pages of the PlayStation Store.

Now also available the new offer of the week PS4 and the discounts of the A Tutto Japan series dedicated to the best games of Asian origin. The promotions indicated they will go on until October 1st inclusive, you therefore still have a few days to top up your PSN wallet and proceed with the purchases.